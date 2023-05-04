Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.97. The firm has a market cap of C$771.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7349188 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

