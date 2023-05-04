TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $764.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TDG stock opened at $769.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $739.72 and a 200 day moving average of $676.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $779.45.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

