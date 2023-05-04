StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in StoneCo by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,121,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,504,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Up 1.2 %

STNE stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.