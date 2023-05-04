Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Critical Analysis

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fresnillo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.73 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -14.96 Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.74 $271.90 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Centerra Gold pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Fresnillo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

