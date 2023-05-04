Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $172.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

