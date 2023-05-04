Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,312.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AMIGY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.58) to GBX 2,543 ($31.77) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.73 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
