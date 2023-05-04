Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $300.23 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.32 and its 200 day moving average is $293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

