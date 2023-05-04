Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.14. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

