Truist Financial Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.83 on Monday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

