Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $16.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Dana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.