CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
CTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $374.64 million, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth
In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
