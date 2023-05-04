Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

