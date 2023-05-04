Bank of America Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.26 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

