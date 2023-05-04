Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive



Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

