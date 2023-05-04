Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $292.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

