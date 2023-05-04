Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Newmont stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

