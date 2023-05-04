Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $309.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock worth $10,910,811. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

