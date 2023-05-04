Northland Securities Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Market Perform

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

