NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) PT Lowered to $17.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52. The company has a market cap of $243.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,416.00 and a beta of 1.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

