NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) PT Lowered to $17.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:NREF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52. The company has a market cap of $243.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,416.00 and a beta of 1.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
