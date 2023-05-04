UBS Group Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $94.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.
CVS Health Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
