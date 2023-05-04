UBS Group Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $94.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

