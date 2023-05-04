Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.