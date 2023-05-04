Craig Hallum Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $18.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Up 12.0 %

CHGG stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 149.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.