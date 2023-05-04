Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

EAT stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $18,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $9,113,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

