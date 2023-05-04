Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,672,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

