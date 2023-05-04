NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $167.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $711,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.