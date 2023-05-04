NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s current price.
NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $167.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $711,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
