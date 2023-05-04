Raymond James Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $40.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GFL opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $172,545,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
