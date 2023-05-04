Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $340.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $314.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.35 and a 200-day moving average of $341.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.