Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $340.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $314.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.35 and a 200-day moving average of $341.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

