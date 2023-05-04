Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,882,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,144,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 818,868 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

