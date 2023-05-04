Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 950

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.

Pearson stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

