Head-To-Head Review: SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 3.16 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -5.43 Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.43 $1.88 million $0.15 16.73

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SmartRent and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00% Creative Realities 4.33% -2.29% -0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SmartRent and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83 Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00

SmartRent currently has a consensus target price of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 106.06%. Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 168.92%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than SmartRent.

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Realities beats SmartRent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

