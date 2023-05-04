Brokerages Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Target Price at $27.00

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veru by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Veru by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Veru by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Veru stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Veru has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

