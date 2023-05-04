Reviewing Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Preformed Line Products has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preformed Line Products and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products $637.02 million 0.97 $54.40 million $10.90 11.47 OriginClear $10.38 million 1.40 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.30

Analyst Recommendations

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preformed Line Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Preformed Line Products and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Preformed Line Products and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products 8.63% 15.25% 9.49% OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92%

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats OriginClear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co. engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The PLP-USA segment is involved in manufacturing traditional products primarily supporting domestic energy, telecommunications, and solar products. The Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific segments focuses on supporting energy, telecommunications, data communication, and solar products in each respective geographical region. The company was founded by Thomas F. Peterson in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

