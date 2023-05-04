Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $112.66 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $36,829,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.