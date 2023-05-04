First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

