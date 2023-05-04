Contrasting Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Yelp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.19 billion 1.61 $36.35 million $0.51 54.14

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Yelp 3.05% 5.09% 3.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aristocrat Group and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86

Yelp has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Summary

Yelp beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

