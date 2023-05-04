Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) versus TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Financial Survey

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Elm Capital and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 TPG 0 10 3 0 2.23

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.07%. TPG has a consensus price target of $35.69, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than TPG.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -63.79% 12.10% 3.32% TPG N/A 22.07% 8.05%

Dividends

This table compares Great Elm Capital and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Great Elm Capital pays out -50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital -$16.08 million -2.30 -$15.58 million ($2.77) -2.91 TPG $1.90 billion 4.45 -$56.24 million ($0.20) -136.65

Great Elm Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPG beats Great Elm Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

