Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.58.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE APD opened at $293.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.20. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

