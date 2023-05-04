Critical Contrast: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 14.16% 8.76% 0.76% Northern Trust 14.73% 14.30% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Northern Trust 1 9 4 0 2.21

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Western Financial and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.76%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $97.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Risk and Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Northern Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $110.24 million 1.27 $21.70 million $2.05 7.17 Northern Trust $6.79 billion 2.24 $1.34 billion $5.88 12.45

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Trust beats First Western Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

