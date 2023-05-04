J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $189.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

