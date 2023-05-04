DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
DaVita Stock Down 0.2 %
DaVita stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15.
Insider Transactions at DaVita
In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
