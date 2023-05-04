Critical Review: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) vs. Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -74.92% -15.34% -14.04% WaveDancer -147.68% -151.82% -107.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agora and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 2 0 3.00 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Agora presently has a consensus price target of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 173.12%. Given Agora’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than WaveDancer.

This table compares Agora and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $160.67 million 2.24 -$120.38 million ($1.08) -2.87 WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.75 -$17.75 million ($0.58) -0.80

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Agora has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agora beats WaveDancer on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling. Acceleration products; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases and verticals. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application Platform as a Service; and App Builder, no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

