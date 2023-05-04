Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

