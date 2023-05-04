Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $181.69

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.69.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

