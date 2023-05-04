Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.21.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,687.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $106,392.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,687.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

