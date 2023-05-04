StockNews.com Downgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.38. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

