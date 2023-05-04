Valley National Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the typical volume of 3,685 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

VLY opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

