GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,585 shares of company stock worth $1,868,841. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

