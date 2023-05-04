The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $163.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 192,375 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

