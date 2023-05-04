Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $205.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.32. Medpace has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

