Piper Sandler Cuts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $44.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.14.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.5 %

TS opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

